Twin Peaks cast reunites for Halloween, giving us all the feels

We don’t know if we’ll ever get more Twin Peaks, but a recent photo from stars of the drama series has given us some feelings. On the back of an event where many of the Twin Peaks cast were in attendance, Mädchen Amick shared a selfie with her co-stars at a meal.

The Instagram picture features most of the lead roles from the TV series, including Kyle MacLachlan, Sheryl Lee, and Dana Ashbrook, all sat down to dinner. Amick includes the caption, “Precious moments with long time friends. Feeling all the feels.” We can’t speak to the first part, but the second part is extremely accurate. Seeing so many together is enough to warm our hearts like some good old cherry pie.

They’re all attending Spooky Empire, a convention in Orlando, Florida dedicated to all things horror movies, horror series, and beyond. Twin Peaks mightn’t be purely horror, but it has enough to overlap to count, and in any case, having so many off them in attendance is obviously a rare treat for any fans.

Created by David Lynch and Mark Frost, Twin Peaks has beguiled viewers since premiering in the early ’90s. Beginning as murder-mystery, it’s evolved to include dimension-hopping entities, and strange alternate planes of existence.

The ’90s show was dormant after two seasons and a thriller movie until 2017, when we got Twin Peaks: The Return, an 18-episode third season that created about as many questions as it answered. The entire cast were brought back, and all their characters had aged in real time. We don’t know if there’ll be more, and know David Lynch, if there is more coming, it’ll probably be a surprise Netflix series or something similar.

