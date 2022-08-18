Twilight director regrets turning down Taylor Swift cameo

It’s perhaps easy to forget now just what a global phenomenon the Twilight books and movies were. They pervaded all parts of pop culture, and they was a huge amount of interest in them all over the media and internet. They even drew some famous fans, and it’s well-known that one Taylor Swift was a Twi-Hard.

The follow-up to 2008’s Twilight is arguably the best of the series – New Moon. It indisputably has the best soundtrack of the four movies – with tracks by Muse, The Killers, Thom Yorke, and regular Swift collaborator Bon Iver. It’s also when Taylor Lautner’s Jacob and his wolfpack including Embry (Kiowa Gordon), Quil (Tyson Houseman), and Sam (Chaske Spencer) have their time to shine.

But it could have also included a cameo by Swift herself, according to director Chris Weitz. “The craziest one of all those was to hear that Taylor Swift was a huge Twi-hard, right?” Weitz said on The Twilight Effect podcast “And actually Taylor Swift and I had the same agent at the time and he said, ‘Taylor would like to be in this movie – not because of you, but she’s a Twi-hard.’ She will be, like, someone at the cafeteria or the diner or whatever, but she just wants to be in this movie.'”

“The hardest thing for me was to be like, the moment that Taylor Swift walks onto the screen, like for about five minutes, nobody is going to be able to process anything. I kick myself for it too, because I was like, ‘Wow, I could’ve been hanging out with Taylor Swift. We could have been friends.'”

He joked, “But sometimes you make decisions thinking this is for the best of the film. It’s funny that I was saying for this movie, which is about a girl who doesn’t know whether she should love a vampire or a werewolf and this family of, like, undead, and I was like, ‘Oh, that would really throw from the realism of the movie.'”

If Swift had had a cameo in New Moon, this would have been shortly before she started dating Taylor Lautner – which she did right around the time that the movie came out. She lately wrote a regretful song called Back to December about their three-month long relationship. Lautner has been in the news recently because his fiancée Taylor Dome has said that she will be taking her husband’s surname when they are married, so they will both be called Taylor Lautner.