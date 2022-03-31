Steven Spielberg told Michael Bay to stop making Transformers movies

Michael Bay is back in cinemas at the moment with AmbuLAnce starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as brothers who perform a heist and end up using an occupied ambulance as a getaway vehicle. While Bay is known for his enjoyably bombastic blockbusters, many consider a certain Autobot franchise as a fairly long stain on his career.

During press for AmbuLAnce, Bay admits that he should have stopped making Transformers movies, certainly after the third one. But they just kept raking in huge sums of money. Speaking to UniLad, Bay said; “I made too many of them. Steven Spielberg said, ‘Just stop at three.’ And I said I’d stop. The studio begged me to do a fourth, and then that made a billion too. And then I said I’m gonna stop here. And they begged me again. I should have stopped. They were fun to do.”

While the first Transformers movie was enjoyable, they pretty much got worse as they went along and even the introduction of Dinobots and King Arthur couldn’t save the franchise. The last one, starring Mark Wahlberg, could muster up only 15% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The franchise could be resurrected by the much more critically-acclaimed Bumblebee, starring Hailee Steinfeld, which managed a 90% approval rating on the review aggregator site. A sequel called Rise of the Beasts is on the way.

Bay seems happy to be helming a much smaller-scale action movie with AmbuLAnce, even if it is still chock-full of Bayisms and explosions. Rise of the Beasts will set a new trilogy in motion, so it looks as though our favourite robots in disguise aren’t going anywhere.

