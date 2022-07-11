Train to Busan remake release date delayed indefinitely

Warner Bros has shaken up their release schedule once more, and remakes of horror movies Train to Busan and Salem’s Lot have been delayed. The American remake of the Korean horror movie is called Last Train to New York and was set to be directed by Timo Tjahjanto (The Night Comes for Us). It has been removed from the release schedule all together, suggesting that it may not get a theatrical release.

The director of the original Train to Busan said; “I believe a remake should be a completely new creation” when the American version was first announced. The new adaptation of Stephen King’s Salem’s Lot directed by Gary Dauberman (who wrote the 2017-2019 adaptations of It) has been pushed from September 2022 to April 2023.

Warner Bros has announced several major shake-ups, including moving most of their DC slate – including Aquaman 2 and The Flash – to 2023. Black Adam and Shazam 2 are set for release in 2022, as things stand at the moment. Warner Bros also recently announced that Dune 2 had been pushed by a month – from October to November 2023.

The removal of Last Train to New York from the theatrical release schedule could mean that it goes straight to HBO Max, the home of Warner Bros movies. Warner Bros had some success releasing movies like Dune and Godzilla vs Kong day-and-date in theatres and on HBO Max in the last couple of years. The Batman had a 45 day theatrical-only run before going to HBO Max.

Train to Busan was a critically-acclaimed Korean zombie movie released in 2016. Its follow-up Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula was not as well received.

Check out our guide to the best zombie movies to find out if Train to Busan made the cut.