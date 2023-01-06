Tom Hanks responds to ‘nepo baby’ controversy

The controversy around Hollywood’s nepotism babies was a huge talking point throughout 2022, and the discourse exploded when New York Magazine constructed a double-page spread detailing all the convoluted ways various Hollywood stars had prestigious family connections which, in some cases, may have contributed to their success.

The ‘nepo baby’ discourse shows no sign of slowing down in 2023, with legendary drama movie star Tom Hanks — who recently starred in Elvis and A Man Called Otto — now weighing in on the topic via a video interview with Reuters. Hanks, whose children Colin, Chet, and Elizabeth Ann have all acted professionally, said, “Look, this is a family business.”

“This is what we’ve been doing forever,” he added. “It’s what all of our kids grew up in. If we were a plumbing supply business or if we ran the florist shop down the street, the whole family would be putting in time at some point, even if it was just inventory at the end of the year.”

The family movie star continued: “The thing that doesn’t change no matter what happens, no matter what your last name is, is whether it works or not. That’s the issue anytime any of us go off and try to tell a fresh story or create something that has a beginning and a middle and an end. Doesn’t matter what our last names are. We have to do the work in order to make that a true and authentic experience for the audience.”

It can’t be argued that Hanks hasn’t definitely delivered on that front over the years, but see for yourself by checking out some of the best Tom Hanks movies of all time. Alternatively, find out why I’m willing to die on the hill that Harry Potter is the OG nepotism baby.