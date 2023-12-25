Tom Cruise has an incredible Christmas tradition his co-stars love

Tom Cruise is well known for doing incredible stunts while making action movies but what he’s less known for is his Christmas tradition. According to Glen Powell, the Mission: Impossible star will send you a cake every Christmas if you’ve ever made a movie with him.

“Tom Cruise has this amazing tradition every holiday he sends a Tom Cruise cake. The Cruise cake is a very famous thing. If you’ve worked with Tom Cruise or done a Tom Cruise movie, you get this Tom Cruise cake,” Powell told Jennifer Hudson. Over the course of time, it’s turned into this global operation where every Christmas he’ll send out I don’t even know how many thousands of cakes… but it’s the most delicious cake you’ve ever had.”

Powell joked that he now throws an annual holiday party where his friends gather to try this delicious cake. Oh, and before you ask, it’s a white chocolate coconut bundt cake.

According to The Guardian, other people who have received the cake in the past include DC movie star Henry Cavill, Kirsten Dunst, and talk show hosts Jimmy Fallon and Graham Norton. Cruise gets the cake from Doan’s Bakery in California and ships them to people via private jet.

Stuart Heritage, a journalist for The Guardian, actually spent a year trying to convince Cruise to send him a cake, and you know what? He did. “I was expecting it to be a little on the dry side, Heritage wrote of the cake. “Not so. This is a soft, silky, luxurious thing, so impossibly rich that it almost defies description. Is it the best cake I have ever eaten? Very possibly.”

Want more? Check our guide to the best Christmas movies of all time. If you are a gamer, see the best Christmas games, the best games to play over Christmas and the best Minecraft Christmas mods, skins, and seeds.