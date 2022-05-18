Kenneth Branagh unrecognisable as Boris Johnson in TV series trailer

Belfast director Kenneth Branagh has showcased his full transformation as UK Prime Minister in the trailer for divisive new TV series This England.

Previously called This Sceptred Isle, the drama series is said to focus on the UK Government response to the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as frontline workers, scientists trying to work on a vaccine, and broader aspects of Johnson’s leadership and personal life. The first-look trailer of the controversial new series shows Death on the Nile star Branagh’s uncanny impression of Johnson’s bumbling Etonian stutter, with the actor saying at one point in the trailer, “The single best thing we can all do is wash our hands.”

With much of the trailer taking place at the podium of the Government’s now-infamous daily press briefings, a mysterious voiceover can be heard talking of “500,000 deaths” and and a “worst-case scenario.” An off-screen voice warns that “Johnson will come to regret securing the premiership,” with the trailer ending with the announcement that “the United Kingdom has overtaken Italy to report the highest official death toll.”

As well as Branagh, other confirmed cast members for the series include Ophelia Lovibond as Johnson’s wife Carrie and Andrew Buchan as Matt Hancock.

Sky’s official synopsis for the series is as follows: “The drama takes us inside the halls of power, as Johnson (Branagh) grapples with Covid-19, Brexit, and a controversial personal and political life.”

“The events in government are interwoven with stories from around the UK, from the experts and scientists racing against time to understand the virus; the doctors, nurses and care-home workers on the frontline working tirelessly and heroically to contain and overcome it; and ordinary people whose lives were thrown into turmoil.”

#ThisEngland, based on Boris Johnson’s tumultuous first months as UK Prime Minister starring BAFTA and Academy Award-winner Kenneth Branagh. #UnmissableSky pic.twitter.com/h6rNkyvcjd — Sky TV (@skytv) May 18, 2022

“The events in government are interwoven with stories from around the UK, from the experts and scientists racing against time to understand the virus; the doctors, nurses and care-home workers on the frontline working tirelessly and heroically to contain and overcome it; and ordinary people whose lives were thrown into turmoil.”

Although an official release date for the series is yet to be announced, Sky has confirmed that it will debut on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW TV later in 2022.