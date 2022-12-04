The Witcher: Joey Batey would “love” a Jaskier musical series

Joey Batey, who plays Jaskier in The Witcher and the upcoming The Witcher: Blood Origin prequel series, has said that he’d “love” a Jaskier musical spin-off. Batey’s Jaskier is a fan-favourite character in the fantasy series, known for his wit, charm, and his relationship with Geralt.

However, what makes Batey’s Jaskier stand out most is his amazing voice, and his renditions of songs like Toss a coin to your Witcher, Her sweet kiss, and Burn butcher burn. These are all extraordinarily catchy, with Toss a coin to your Witcher especially becoming a global hit.

Now, Batey has said that he’d “love” to do a musical spin off series with Jaskier. Speaking with us when we sat down to talk to him about his return in Blood Origin, we asked him whether or not he’d like a Jaskier musical series with Gordon the Mouse as his companion. He said “Gordon the mouse! I would love that. You know, in The Witcher season three, there are more and more shenanigans with animals. Essentially all of the creative team just started throwing various different animals at me in different scenes.”

He continued “So the band is growing. There’s going to be Gordon on drums, there’s chickens. Just wait and see: this band is growing. I’m not sure how many people would watch it. But if we shot it in a sort of ‘90s MTV way…”

That sounds like it would be a tremendous amount of fun, and while it might not be the most realistic spin-off series to hope for, that can’t stop us dreaming about it. For more on The Witcher, take a look at our full interview with Joey Batey, or read our interview with one of The Witcher: Blood Origin’s leading stars Mirren Mack.