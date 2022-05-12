The Wilds season 3 release date speculation, cast, trailer, and more

What is The Wilds season 3 release date? Described by some as Lost for Generation Z, The Wilds saw a group of teenage girls stranded on a desert island after their plane crashed in the middle of the pacific. As the survivors struggled with their new surroundings, however, it soon became clear this wasn’t some Robinson Crusoe style marooning.

The girls were deliberately trapped on the desert island by the Dawn of Eve program in a twisted social experiment – although the dangers they face are very real. The second season saw the introduction of a new group of survivors, a group of teen boys, and together the survivors worked towards somehow escaping the island. However, while help is on the way, the nightmare is far from over, so what do we know about The Wilds season 3 release date?

Well, we’ve been through all the confidential files we have on the Dawn of Eve project, consulted cast and crew interviews, and scoured the web to bring you every nugget of info we could on The Wilds season 3. So here’s everything you need to know about the Amazon Plus TV series‘ potential third outing.

The Wilds season 3 release date speculation

As of April 2022, The Wilds season 3 does not have a release date nor an official third series renewal. That said, season 2 didn’t wrap up the survivor’s story, and there was that tease that Shelby isn’t quite what she appeared to be, so we’re more than confident that the suits at Amazon Prime will greenlight another series sooner rather than later.

Stranded: Best adventure movies

It’s difficult to make a concrete prediction on exactly when The Wilds season 3 may debut – as Covid-19 played havoc with the second series release – but were we to guess, we’d say a winter 2023 release was likely based on when the first series debuted.

The Wilds season 3 plot speculation

We don’t have any concrete information about The Wilds season 3 plot. However, cast interviews and the events of the first two series give us some clues about where things are heading. Season 2 ended with the tease that Shelby might be working as yet another mole for the Dawn of Eve program.

The executive producer Amy B Harris pretty much confirmed to TV Line that something is going on with Shelby. “I think the camera chose somebody that’s very interesting… It’s very possible, but it’s also possible it’s elsewhere,” she explained but stopped short of giving any concrete answers.

For science! Best sci-fi series

During that same interview, she said the next season will explore the growing dynamic between the boys and girls groups. “I’m very excited to see how these two groups, who have really coalesced in a very strong way, protecting one another, taking care of one another, fighting with one another,” Harris said. How when these two groups kind of smash together, the chemistry and the explosions that will possibly come from that are very exciting, and I’m really eager to explore.”

Into the unknown: Best action movies

The Wilds season 2 also teased a ‘Phase 3’ of the experiment. We’re not quite sure what this is exactly, but it’s hinted to be yet the introduction of yet another group of survivors. Harris has also confirmed that they’re keen to explore the character of Gretchen – the head of the Dawn of Eve program – and her entire operation.

“[Gretchen’s] operation is a huge question mark for a lot of fans, and understanding the gears, especially the recruitment gears,” she explained. “We saw that with Nora. But it’s definitely a point of curiosity that we want to chase.”

The Wilds season 3 cast speculation

Barring disaster, it seems extremely likely that all of the survivors who managed to make it through the second series will return in The Wilds season 3. That means both the girls and boys groups will be returning.

Escape! Best drama series

If the new season does explore Gretchen more, then Rachel Griffiths can probably expert a paycheque. As can Alex Fitzalan’s Seth, who was left in charge of the facility after Gretchen fled.

Who’s likely to be in The Wilds season 3 cast?

Sophia Ali – Fatin Jadmani,

Shannon Berry – Dot Campbell

Jenna Clause – Martha Blackburn

Reign Edwards – Rachel Reid

Mia Healey – Shelby Goodkind

Charles Alexander – Kirin O’Conner

Zack Calderon – Rafael Garcia

Nicholas Coombe – Josh Herbert

Miles Gutierrez-Riley – Ivan Taylor

Aidan Laprete – Henry Tanaka

Tanner Ray Rook – Bo Leonard

Reed Shannon – Scotty Simms

Alex Fitzalan – Seth Novak

Helena Howard – Nora Reid

Rachel Griffiths – Gretchen Klein

The Wilds season 3 trailer speculation

The Wilds season 3 does not have a trailer at the time of writing, but we can make a pretty solid guess as to when it will debut. Prime Video always release teasers about a month out from the broadcast date, so that means if we’re expecting The Wilds season 3 in winter 2023, we’ll get the first teaser around then as well.

Where can I watch The Wilds?

The Wilds season 3 will be available exclusively on the streaming service Amazon prime Video.

If you want to catch up on the first two series and aren’t a member of Prime yet, you can subscribe and watch them now using our affiliate link here.