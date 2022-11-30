Aubrey Plaza convinced White Lotus co-star witches were after him

In a new profile by GQ, Aubrey Plaza is described as a “disruptor by nature” — and judging by her antics during the filming of The White Lotus season 2, her castmates would agree. After getting her big break in comedy series Parks and Recreation, she shot to fame with her deadpan humour and eccentricity both on and off-screen: especially shining in dark comedy movies like Ingrid Goes West.

Most recently, Plaza has played Harper in the acclaimed drama series The White Lotus — and it was during a five-month stint at the Four Seasons San Domenico Palace that she caused mischief for her castmates.

Plaza described her time in the hotel, which is a former convent situated in Sicilian seaside town Taormina, as “a Charlie Kaufman experiment.” Speaking to GQ about her relationship with the staff, she said, “I was a suspicious character for these Italians. They thought I was sketchy. Which I am.”

Her “sketchiness” went to a new level in March last year, as Plaza played a number of pranks on co-star, Adam DiMarco, to convince him that there were witches in the hotel.

She’d do things like arrange reed diffusers into a pentagram in his dressing room, and slip papers with ominous papers like “here lies…” under his door. “I was definitely questioning my reality for a while there,” DiMarco told GQ .“I didn’t know who to trust. It was like Murder on the Orient Express. Everyone was the murderer.”

Although she managed to evade suspicion for a while, Plaza owned up to her pranks eventually. “Adam was so innocent, like a baby bird. It was really sick, what I was doing to him,” she said. “I got him to the brink of a psychological break.”