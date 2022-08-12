Tales of the Walking Dead almost got a musical episode

The hit zombie TV series The Walking Dead may be on its final season. However, the extended undead universe is still thriving. There are plenty of Walking Dead spin-offs coming our way, one of which is the anthology series titled Tales of the Walking Dead. But what you probably didn’t know is the upcoming show wasn’t entirely zombie-focused. In fact, the future series almost had a musical episode among the supernatural carnage.

At the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con TWD panel (via Collider), writer and producer Scott M. Gimple and showrunner Channing Powell revealed the surprising information about Tales of the Walking Dead. “We did come up with a musical episode that, just for production reasons, was going to be a little bit too difficult to film,” Powell explained.

While a musical episode may seem out of character for the horror IP, Gimple has always hinted that the analogy series would break away from the expectations and tone of the original Walking Dead series. In an episode of Talking Dead, the producer explained how Tales of the Walking Dead is meant to “surprise” fans “every week”.

“We may be doing different formats and possibility utilizing animation, music, different mediums,” he said. “We want to surprise people every week with what they will be getting.”

While the musical episode has been shelved, for now, Powell did reveal that it isn’t completely off the cards just yet. “Should we get a Season 2 or 3, I’m going to push for that one if I can,” she explained. “It lives in my heart and in my mind.”

Tales of the Walking Dead is set to debut on August 14, 2022, in the US on AMC. Unfortunately, there is no UK release date yet, but we will keep you posted as soon as we hear any updates. In the meantime, here are our guides to the best horror movies and best zombie movies of all time.