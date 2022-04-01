The Walking Dead season 11 has completed filming

All great TV series must come to an end someday. The Walking Dead, the smash-hit zombie show that’s been a pillar of pop culture throughout the last decade, has officially filmed its last episode.

Norman Reedus, who plays the lead character, Daryl, commemorated the occasion with a tweet. “That’s a wrap. 11 seasons 12 years. Never been so beat up, and it was an absolute blast,” he wrote. “Thank you to all of you that took this ride with us, and what a ride it was.” He added an Instagram post featuring a clip of Reedus singing a song with co-star Melissa McBride.

Likewise, Greg Nicotero, executive producer, special effects artist, and recurring director, shared a tearjerking goodbye with Reedus on Instagram, from the last day of filming. Nicotero is directing the finale, an episode that will arrive with part three of season 11 sometime later this year. The second part of season 11 is currently airing, with episode 16, ‘Acts of God’, to bring us one step closer to the final chapter on April 10.

Since premiering in October 2010, The Walking Dead has gone on to be one of the biggest shows on AMC, and a massive franchise. Based on the comics of the same name by Robert Kirkman, Charlie Adlard, and Tony Moore, the story follows a group of survivors following a zombie outbreak.

The plot takes place over years as everyone, with Reedus’s Daryl at the forefront, tries to find some sense of normality in a lawless wasteland. More often than not, the undead are less of a threat than other people, with Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan chief among the antagonists.

How it all ends, we’ll have to wait and see. We’ll keep you updated on when The Walking Dead’s last season will air. Have a gander at the best zombie movies for more rotting flesh to soothe your appetite.