Walking Dead director says Rick Grimes movies are “still alive”

If you thought the plans for The Walking Dead movies were deader than a walker with a bullet in the brain, think again. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Walking Dead director Greg Nicotero – who’s also the make-up artist responsible for the show’s incredibly gruesome zombies – revealed that he’s seen the film scripts and the reason for the delay is because the writers are trying to do right by the series.

“I wish I knew, and I wish I could say [when it’s happening]. I’ve read a variety of drafts of the scripts over the last few months. They’re really making sure that they get it right,” Nicotero explained. Nicotero went on to say that the films, which are supposed to star Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), are “still alive”.

A trilogy of zombie movies starring Lincoln as Grimes was first announced three years ago at Comic-Con 2018. Aside from a 2019 teaser, the production’s been as quiet as the grave. This has prompted fans to worry that the project had been quietly shelved. These comments from Nicotero, though, should allay any fears that Walking Dead fans won’t see Rick’s story come to an appropriate end.

Earlier this year, Andrew Lincoln told SFX magazine [via GamesRadar] that production would eventually start, adding that the pandemic and lockdown were slowing things down.

“I’m not filming at the moment,” I’m still very much in lockdown, Lincoln said. “We’re very excited about how, at the first available opportunity, we’re going to go into production.” Lincoln signed on to appear in multiple Walking Dead movies and blamed the film’s slow pre-production on getting the story “ absolutely right”.

The Walking Dead will come to an end next year. The final 24 episodes will start airing in August 2021 and finish sometime next year. Here in the UK, these new episodes will be available on the streaming service Disney Plus.