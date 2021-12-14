Nicolas Cage movie where Nicolas Cage plays Nicolas Cage gets first trailer

The trailer we’ve all been waiting for is finally here. That’s right, we finally get a glimpse at ‘The Most Nicolas Cage Movie Ever.’ The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent stars Nicolas Cage as Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal as a Nicolas Cage super-fan who invites Nicolas Cage to his birthday party in Spain, in exchange for a million dollars.

Neil Patrick Harris plays Nicolas Cage’s manager and the trailer opens with them at a spa, discussing the fact that Cage has been living at a hotel for over a year and he now owes them $600,000.

We then see Tiffany Haddish and Ike Barinholtz discussing their favourite Nicolas Cage movies, from classics like The Rock, Face/Off and Con Air to…Croods 2.

We then hear NPH saying; “we got another offer. You head to Southern Spain and attend a wealthy gentleman’s birthday party. It’s a million bucks, Nic!”

Nicolas Cage reluctantly accepts the offer and goes to Spain to meet Javier (Pascal) and a wax figure of himself. It looks like this leads to gangster-type shenanigans, but the trailer doesn’t go into too much detail about this.

Cage has really been demonstrating his range recently, starring in horror films such as Mandy, Color Out of Space and Willy’s Wonderland. This year, he also demonstrated that he still has his dramatic acting acting chops, in the slow-burn indie Pig.

The Red Band trailer for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent can be viewed below but brace yourself for some choice language;

Cage has also appeared in recent family favourites Croods: A New Age and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse as a Noir version of Spidey. We don’t yet know if he’ll be making a return in Across the Spider-Verse.

