Why Sopranos creator was annoyed fans wanted to see Tony die

David Chase, the creator of The Sopranos, opens up about how annoyed he was that fans wanted to see James Gandolfini's Tony Soprano die.

Sopranos creator was annoyed fans wanted to see Tony die
Emma-Jane Betts's Avatar

Published:

The Sopranos 

David Chase, the creator of The Sopranos, has revealed how irritated he was by the complaints about the TV series’ last episode. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Chase shared that he just couldn’t get behind the fact that the show’s fans wanted him to kill Tony Soprano after six seasons – in fact, he found it “annoying”. Warning minor spoilers ahead.

 

Often praised as one of the best series of all time, The Sopranos follows the life of Italian-American gangster Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), who must run “the business”, balance a family life and cope with ongoing panic attacks. In the final episode of the Sopranos, we saw Tony’s story end somewhat ambiguously. Sitting in a restaurant with his family while ‘Don’t Stop Believing’ plays in the background, we witness a dark-haired man who may or may not be a hitman going into the bathroom. However, we never see Tony get ‘whacked’ officially. Chase’s unclear ending was controversial among long-time fans and, to this day, is still talked about.

“I had no idea it would cause that much — I mean, I forget what was going on in Iraq or someplace; London had been bombed! Nobody was talking about that; they were talking about The Sopranos,” Chase explained. “It was kind of incredible to me. But I had no idea it would be that much of an uproar. And was it annoying? What was annoying was how many people wanted to see Tony killed. That bothered me.”

“They wanted to know that Tony was killed. They wanted to see him go face-down in linguini, you know?” Chase continued. “And I just thought, ‘God, you watched this guy for seven years, and I know he’s a criminal. But don’t tell me you don’t love him in some way, don’t tell me you’re not on his side in some way. And now you want to see him killed? You want justice done? You’re a criminal after watching this shit for seven years.’ That bothered me, yeah.”

Emma-Jane Betts is the Guides Editor of The Digital Fix. She helps our team cover all your favorite TV shows and movies, keeps all our guides up to date, and makes sure all our lists are filled with trusty recommendations. Emma-Jane is an entertainment journalist with over four years of editorial experience; she has covered film festivals, appeared on multiple radio shows, attended press conferences held by the likes of Amazon and Disney, and is a Rotten-Tomatoes-approved film critic. She’s also worked in the film industry and in a literary agency. You’ll likely find her rewatching The Lord of the Rings or quoting obscure horror movies in her spare time.