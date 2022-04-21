The Simpsons could go on forever, says showrunner

With The Simpsons currently airing its 33rd season, fans have long speculated when the long-running animated sitcom will come to an end. But showrunner Al Jean does not think the end is in sight and that The Simpsons will be riding the crest of the wave for years to come.

“Maybe I’ll leave this veil of mortal woes before the series ends. I mean, at this point, it’s been 33 years. So I used to say, ‘Oh, maybe we’ll end at Season 25 or 30.’ Obviously, those have been blown by. So I just go Simpsons Forever!” Jean shared with ComicBook.com.

“This has been one of the most exciting seasons ever, in my opinion. We have had great episodes and we’ve been doing these shorts. The last thing that we feel on the writing side is that we’re heading towards an end. Who knows what the future holds. We’re now a Disney show and we’re thrilled to be on Disney Plus, but there have actually been more Simpsons minutes put out this year than any year since the movie.”

This week marks the 35th anniversary of the first Simpsons short debuting on The Tracey Ullman Show. While some would argue that the 1990s were the show’s heyday, the 2007 Simpsons Movie did revive the show somewhat. A new short starring Billie Eilish called When Billie Met Lisa comes to Disney Plus on April 22.

A new generation of Simpsons fans are being created now that all of the seasons of the beloved show are available on Disney Plus. Therefore, it is unlikely to come to a conclusion anytime soon, especially with the magically regenerating ages of the characters.

