Why The Nightmare Before Christmas is a Christmas movie

The nights are drawing in, the evenings getting colder, and Halloween is just a memory. That means one thing in my house; it’s time to watch The Nightmare Before Christmas. But ‘hang on’, you might cry, ‘why are you watching a Halloween movie after the spookiest night has passed?’ Well dear reader I’ve got bad news for you, Nightmare Before Christmas isn’t a Halloween movie, it’s a Christmas one. This isn’t just my opinion either, this is a fact.

Now I’m willing to admit with its macabre visuals, creepy characters, and gothic fanbase it’s understandable why you might confuse it with a Halloween horror movie. Not to mention the stores are always full of Nightmare merchandise around Halloween. Thematically and narratively, though, it’s plain for all to see that Nightmare is about festive fun, not Halloween horrors.

We’ll start with the most obvious point. The vast bulk of this charming animated movie is actually set after Halloween. Sure the film opens with the disturbing denizens of Halloweentown celebrating their favourite holiday with a spooky song, but we see literally four minutes and 32 seconds of Halloween before the disturbing clown monster decrees “it’s over”. After that the rest of the 71 minute run time is spent on the run-up to and on Christmas itself.

Of course, a movie doesn’t have to be entirely set on a holiday to be about it. That’s a glib argument with all the substance of wet toilet paper, and there are plenty of holiday films that aren’t set on the actual day they’re about.

There’s more to it than that though, you see the core message of the film is one that’s synonymous with the festive season and has been ever since Dickens wrote a Christmas Carol. Jack Skellington’s arc is fundamentally one of self-improvement.

He begins the movie as an apathetic figure, bored of his job running and Halloween and searching for something more. What does he do? Well, he happens upon Christmas Town and plots to steal the holiday for himself.

On paper, it’s a pretty sinister and selfish thing to do. But so often in Christmas films our ‘heroes’ start off as self-interested people. Scrooge is the ur-example of this but he’s far from the only case. Let’s take two characters who couldn’t be more different on paper but go through a similar narrative journey.

John McClane of Die Hard fame and George Bailey from it’s a Wonderful Life. Both men start in very different places but soon find themselves disenfranchised with their own life.

John has, of course, a turbulent relationship with his wife over her career and she’s taken the kids to LA. It’s clear in the film John’s trip to LA is a make or break type deal and his relationship is hanging by a thread.

George meanwhile is the opposite of selfish but again he feels like he’s lost control of his life, partially because of his own generosity, and goes so far as to consider taking his own life. But then both men live through a transformative event. George meets an angel who shows him the good he’s done for the world while John battles machine gun-wielding terrorists.

Very different experiences but both have a profound effect on our protagonists. John reunites with his wife Holly, while George chooses to live and embraces it with great gusto. It’s basically what happens with Scrooge although he doesn’t battle terrorists or angels, he meets three ghosts who show him he needs to live a better life.

To take it back to the King of Halloween then Jack, he starts the film with a self-centred mindset and it takes an explosive reminder of his place in the world. His particular transformative event? Well, he gets hit by a heat-seeking missile that reminds him of who he really is. While most people would probably be upset at being shot out of the sky it propels Jack to save Santa Clause and fix his mistakes.

That’s why I think Nightmare is a Christmas movie because ultimately it’s a story of redemption and finding your place in the world. Ultimately, though, who am I to tell you when you can watch a movie? If you want to watch The Exorcist on Christmas Day you do you.