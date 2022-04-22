LEGO Muppets mini-figures are now available for pre-order

It’s time to put on makeup, it’s time to dress up right, it’s time to get excited for the new LEGO Muppets tonight. Excitingly, LEGO will soon be adding the iconic puppets, The Muppets, to the long list of popular media franchises which have been immortalised in brick form.

The LEGO Muppets will be distributed in LEGO bags, meaning that you pay just a small price and get one mini-figure, along with a platform for them to stand on and a few accessories. You don’t know who you’re going to get in any bag, so there’s an element of luck and excitement – kids are sure to be trading them on the playground.

LEGO has made many bag sets over the years, and it’s exciting to see The Muppets being added to the collection. Though building proper sets is fun, the mini-figures are one of the biggest appeals for a lot of fans, and through these bags you can get them without having to pay the high costs associated with the bigger sets.

The characters included in this new LEGO Muppets collection are as follows:

Kermit the Frog

Gonzo the Great

Fozzie Bear

Miss Piggy

Dr. Bunsen Honeydew

Beaker

Animal

Janice

Rowlf

Statler

Waldorf

The Swedish Chef

Is your favourite Muppet on the list? Is there one in particular that you want to have on display on your desk or shelf? Will you be buying bags until you have the entire collection? Well, either way, the LEGO Muppets sets will be released on May 1 and are already available for pre-order. I’m holding out for a second wave that includes Rizzo. #BringBackRizzo!

In general, it’s a good time to be a Muppets fan, as there’s a new Muppets TV show about Animal coming soon too – let’s hope Disney decide to do even more with the IP in the near future.