The Muppet Christmas Carol coming to UK theatres for 30th anniversary

The best Christmas movie is coming back to theatres. The Muppet Christmas Carol is being re-released in cinemas for its 30th anniversary, fully restored for the big screen. What’s more, this latest version brings back ‘When Love Is Gone’, a previously cut song in the family movie.

Screens across Britain and Ireland will offer the chance to join Kermit and co for the raucous sing-along, where the Charles Dickens classic is given the usual Muppet treatment. Gonzo the Great takes on the role of Dickens himself, accompanied by Rizzo the Rat, while Kermit is Bob Cratchit, and Michael Caine plays Ebenezer Scrooge.

Don’t worry though, even surrounded by Muppets Caine’s Ebenezer is as much of a miser as he needs to be. Miss Piggy, Beaker, Fozzy Bear, Animal, and all your other favourites are part of the kids movie as well, making it an ideal festive watch.

Directed by Brian Henson, The Muppet Christmas Carol came out in 1992, and became an instant merry staple. Check out the classic trailer:

The official synopsis reads: “‘Tis the season for love, laughter, and one of the most cherished stories of all time! Join Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, and all the hilarious Muppets in this merry, magical version of Charles Dickens’ classic tale. Academy Award winner Michael Caine (Best Supporting Actor) gives a performance that’s anything but

‘bah, humbug!’ as greedy, penny-pinching Ebenezer Scrooge. One fateful Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. Together with kind, humble Bob Cratchit (Kermit the Frog) and his family, the Spirits open Scrooge’s eyes — and his heart – to the true meaning of Christmas.”

The Muppet Christmas Carol is in theatres across UK and Ireland from December 2, check out the Park Circus website for full listing. Have a look at our list of the best Disney Plus Christmas movies for more potential choices.