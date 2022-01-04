The Matrix 4 producer says no sequel is planned

The Matrix Resurrections has provoked mixed reactions from both critics and fans alike, with some praising the fact that Lana Wachowski very much stuck to her vision, with others calling it ‘messy.’ The ending leaves things potentially open to further stories involving Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Ann Moss), so people are already speculating about whether there will be a Matrix 5…

However, producer James McTeigue has seemingly shut down these rumours in an interview with Collider, by saying “We’ve got no prequel in mind. We’ve got no sequel in mind. We’ve got no further trilogy.”

He continued; “But I think the film also works where it’s really open to audience interpretation, like what happened in those 60 years before they fished Neo out again, or Thomas Anderson to Neo. When Neo and Trinity are there at the end, and they’re talking with the analyst, what do they actually mean that they’re going to change? So I think that it’s out there, but it’s not in our wheelhouse at the moment.”

As well as directing V For Vendetta, McTeigue is a long-time collaborator of The Wachowskis. He was an assistant director on The Matrix Trilogy and Speed Racer, as well as directing episodes of Sense8.

Jonathan Groff does a fantastic job of inhabiting Agent Smith in The Matrix Resurrections, but Hugo Weaving, the actor who originally played the role, could have returned. McTeigue says; “There was always the Smith character in there. Hugo is a friend of both of ours of long standing. If we had a way of getting Hugo into the movie, we would have. But it didn’t work out. That’s just what happens in show making sometimes. Schedules can’t work out. COVID was another curve ball in the middle of it, obviously. It was a little more complicated than usual.”

