Sandra Bullock is embarrassed by Speed 2

If Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s new adventure rom-com The Lost City is a success, it’s the kind of film that could inspire talk of a sequel. While Tatum has found fortune with the likes of 22 Jump Street and Magic Mike XXL, Bullock has not been as lucky with sequels as her co-star.

The movie that The Lost City is heavily influenced by – 1984’s Romancing the Stone – also got a 1985 sequel, The Jewel of the Nile. So, while it’s a little early to say, The Lost City could be the start of a mini-franchise. Although probably not on the scale of star Daniel Radcliffe’s Harry Potter series.

Bullock is understandably wary of committing to any further movies and she even had a “no sequels” rule at one stage. It’s been 25 years since the release of Speed 2: Cruise Control and it was so bad, she’s still feeling the burn all these years later. Keanu Reeves wisely stayed away from the disastrous action movie, which replaced a bus with a cruise ship.

Bullock has only made one sequel since – 2005’s Miss Congeniality 2, which has a dismal 16% on Rotten Tomatoes – so it’s no wonder that she has sworn off them. Speaking to Too Fab recently, Bullock said; “I have one…that I’m still embarrassed I was in. It’s called Speed 2. I’ve been very vocal about it. Makes no sense. Slow boat. Slowly going towards an island. That’s one I wished I hadn’t done.”

“I feel like it had a kind of cult love as well,” Daniel Radcliffe chimed in, but Bullock wasn’t hearing it. “Very quiet. Like 5 people. Him and the other four 12-year-olds who were watching the slow boat going towards the tiny island,” she joked.” Every one of (the sequels I’ve done) has been an absolute stinker,” said Bullock, before looking to Radcliffe and adding, “You have nothing but success with sequels.” “My career started on sequels,” said Radcliffe. “They’re all brilliant. Mine are all stinkers,” replied Bullock.

It’s clear that Bullock has been scarred by her experience with sequels, but The Lost City could potentially turn all of that around. If you’re as excited for this jungle-set romantic epic as we are, check out our guides to the best adventure movies and the best rom-coms.