Daniel Radcliffe wants to direct a film about the industry

Daniel Radcliffe has had a brilliantly eclectic career, especially considering that he could easily still be riding on his Harry Potter coattails to this day. He’s done nudity on stage, as well as musicals, played poets and freaks onscreen, and had a pivotal role as a flatulent corpse.

After playing Weird Al Yankovic in an upcoming biopic, Radcliffe perhaps considers he’s “done it all” when it comes to acting, because he’s now looking at making the move into directing.

While promoting his role as an evil billionaire in adventure rom-com The Lost City, Radcliffe told the Empire Podcast, that he’s written a screenplay that is connected to the film industry and is looking to direct it in the next few years, but made it clear that he didn’t want to also star in it. “I’ve got an idea for something that I have written. I’m hopefully going to direct. It will be in a couple of years’ time, because the next 18 months at least are pretty much accounted for already.”

Radcliffe continued; “People always say, ‘Write what you know’. I’ve had a very unrelatable life, so I don’t want to write that. But I have found a way of writing something that is kind of connected to the film industry, about that.”

After considering whether he would also act in the movie, Radcliffe said; “I would like to just direct, for two reasons – partly because I’ve never done it before, and I wouldn’t want to be thinking about both those things at the same time. But more practically, because when you direct a film, you have to watch that film a thousand times afterwards in the edit, and no part of me wants to watch my face that much. I’ll skip that.”

