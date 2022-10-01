Rings of Power Mount Doom ending actually plausible, says scientist

Rings of Power episode 6 ended with a very, very big bang. Even for a fantasy series, it seemed a bit fantastical. But, an environmental scientist has said that the ending actually makes complete sense.

The latest episode of Rings of Power, loosely adapted from Tolkien’s writing, was the most action packed yet. It saw Galadriel and the Númenóreans come to the rescue of the villagers in the Southlands, fighting off the threat of Adar and his Orcs.

Despite that apparent victory, there was no happy ending. A huge volcano that has been visible in the background of much of the action erupted. In Rings of Power, it’s clear that this volcano becomes Mount Doom, and the Southlands become Sauron‘s stronghold, that we see in the Lord of the Rings movies, Mordor.

The volcanic eruption occurred when Waldreg used Theo’s broken sword (which is still shrouded in mystery) as a key to open a huge dam. Water poured through the tunnels that the Orcs had been digging and straight into the volcano, triggering the huge eruption.

The scene was visually epic, but did raised some eyebrows among audiences, who questioned the plausibility. However, in a conversation with THR, an Professor of Earth and Environmental Sciences with a specialism in volcanic eruptions, has said that the scene could be pretty accurate.

Professor Karson, from Syracuse University, said “Violent volcanic eruptions occur in large part because water is involved. The water is dissolved in the magma. The magma rises to the surfaces, the water makes bubbles that can turn to steam and the steam and water expand so rapidly that they basically blow the magma apart.”

He continued his science lesson, saying “That stuff piles up near a central vent and that’s what makes big volcanos. If that water is in a confined area, like a bottleneck, there’s going to be a steam eruption — we call it a phreatomagmatic eruption.”

So, there you have it. Rings of Power got it right, offering an explanation for the creation of Mordor and Mount Doom that is both epic, and accurate. That’s quite the feat.

