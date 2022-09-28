Rings of Power: is the Arkenstone a Silmaril?

Is the Arkenstone a Silmaril? With its most recent episode, Rings of Power took the bold move of introducing audiences to Tolkien’s lore on the Silmarils. It’s taken this step because the fantasy series has decided to make the Elves’ (specifically Gil-Galad and Celebrimbor) desire for Mithril one of the main new plot points.

Departing from Tolkien’s lore and canon, Rings of Power has connected the Silmarils with Mithril. It has explained that Mithril, the precious metal, is imbued with the light and power of the Silmarils. It’s all getting a bit confusing, really, and one question that’s been adding to that sense of confusion is: is the Arkenstone a Silmaril?

What is the Arkenstone?

The Arkenstone was a glowing stone that was discovered by the Dwarves in the depths of the Lonely Mountain. Subsequently, it became a symbolic treasure to the Dwarves, representing their power of the strength of their kings.

The Arkenstone is one of the major plot points in The Hobbit novel and The Hobbit fantasy movies. It was one of the main treasures that Thorin’s company was hoping to reclaim from the clutches of Smaug in the Lonely Mountain.

After being reclaimed from Smaug by Bilbo, the Arkenstone was eventually buried with Thorin after his death in the Battle of the Five Armies.

Is the Arkenstone a Silmaril?

The Arkenstone is not a Silmaril. In fact, it has nothing to do with the Silarmils at all. The confusion is understandable, though, because the Arkenstone is known for emitting a bright, shining light – and the Silmarils are connected to light too. However, this appears to just be a coincidence.

We don’t know where Rings of Power is going to take its exploration of the Silmarils, and its link to Mithril, but we can be pretty sure that it has nothing to do with the Arkenstone.

You can now watch The Rings of Power on Amazon’s streaming service, Prime Video.