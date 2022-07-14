Galadriel teases Sauron’s rise in new Rings of Power trailer

After a couple of brief teasers, Amazon has released the first full-length trailer for its upcoming Lord of the Rings television prequel – The Rings of Power. It centres around Morfydd Clark’s Galadriel, but also showcases the vast ensemble cast, and the various kingdoms that will be explored.

It is clear from the trailer that no expense has been spared, and that the production design, costumes, cinematography and special effects all combine to ensure some stunning visuals. The trailer opens with a close-up of the faces of giant men carved into mountainsides. Galadriel’s voiceover says; “there was a time when the world was so young, there had not yet been a sunrise. But even then, there was light.”

There are sweeping overhead shots of rivers and mountains, as we’re used to from Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy. Another voice says; “Elves have forests to protect, dwarves their mines, men their fields of grain, but we Harfoots have each other. We’re safe.” The meteor that has been seen in previous teasers shoots overhead.

Robert Aramayo’s Elrond can be heard saying; “You have fought long enough, Galadriel. Put up your sword.” Galadriel is seen in her beautiful silver suit of armour. She says; “the enemy is still out there, the question now is where.” Elrond responds; “it is over” and Galadriel says; “you have not seen what I have seen.” Galadriel is shown with a fiery red and orange background, floating people with spears through them hang in the fire.

Benjamin Walker’s High King Gil-galad says; “darkness will march over the face of the earth. It will be the end, not just of our people, but all peoples.” Owain Arthur’s dwarf prince says; “this could be the beginning of a new era.” The trailer ends with the familiar sight of hobbit (or harfoot) feet traversing fields – setting off on an adventure.

You can watch the stunning trailer below;

While we suffer the interminable wait until The Rings of Power debuts on September 2, check out our guide to the best Lord of the Rings characters.