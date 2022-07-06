Galadriel stars in (brief) new Rings of Power teaser

Amazon Prime members can now watch a minute-long teaser-for-a-teaser of upcoming Lord of the Rings TV series The Rings of Power. The next trailer will be available on July 14, and the series starts on September 2.

The synopsis on Prime Video says; “Beginning in a time of relative peace, we follow an ensemble cast of characters as they confront the re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Numenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.”

The brief teaser starts with Lenny Henry’s Harfoot Sadoc Burrows saying; “the skies are strange.” We then see a succession of characters watching a meteor strike through the sky. These characters include: Elf High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker), and Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), who is on a golden ship wearing white robes with other elves. We then see dwarf Prince Durin (Owain Arthur) and Robert Aramayo’s Elrond.

Next we see Silvan Elf Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova) and human woman Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi) – they are in a forbidden romance. We also see Elanor Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh), who is another Harfoot – which are similar to hobbits.

The series is a prequel to The Lord of the Rings and takes place in the Second Age. Most characters will be new and were invented for the series, but there are some familiar names – such as Galadriel, Elrond and Isildur. The Rings of Power has possibly the largest budget for a television series of all time, and the shots that we’ve seen in the trailers so far are already impressive.

