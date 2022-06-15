The Lord of the Rings anime movie cast being led by Brian Cox

It’s an exciting time for Tolkien fans, with the upcoming Lord of the Rings prequel series coming to Amazon later this year. But that’s not all, because there is also a new theatrical film, which will be released into cinemas in April 2024. It’s an anime movie called The War of the Rohirrim, and they have just made some exciting voice cast announcements.

Brian Cox will play the main character – Helm Hammerhand, the King of Rohan. It’s another prequel, set 183 years before the Lord of the Rings. Excitingly, Miranda Otto returns to the role of Éowyn and will serve as narrator. Luke Pasqualino (Snowpiercer, Shadow & Bone) plays the villain Wulf, and Gaia Wise will play Hera, Helm’s daughter.

The synopsis is; “A sudden attack by Wulf, a clever and ruthless Dunlending lord seeking vengeance for the death of his father, forces Helm and his people to make a daring last stand in the ancient stronghold of the Hornburg – a mighty fortress that will later come to be known as Helm’s Deep. Finding herself in an increasingly desperate situation, Hera, the daughter of Helm, must summon the will to lead the resistance against a deadly enemy intent on their total destruction.”

Philippa Boyens, who was heavily involved in the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit films, is executive producing. It’s directed by Kenji Kamiyama, who worked in the animation department on the 1988 masterpiece Akira. He is also behind Ghost in the Shell – Stand Alone Complex, a series that has been running in various iterations since 2002.

While it’s a long wait until 2024, The Rings of Power will be on our screens on September 2, 2022. The prequel series will follow Morfydd Clark’s Galadriel, as well as a whole host of new characters.

