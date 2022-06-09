The Last of Us TV series image has Joel and Ellie avoiding a clicker

Naughty Dog has released a new image of Pedro Pascal’s Joel and Bella Ramsey’s Ellie in the upcoming HBO Max big-budget adaptation of the acclaimed and beloved videogame The Last of Us. Images of the pair have been thin on the ground, so fans are excited for this new glimpse.

Filming (on what will presumably the first of several seasons) has been going on for the best part of the last year in Canada on the epic production, which reportedly has an eight-figure-per-episode budget. The series is expected to premiere in early 2023, but we don’t have much more information than that at this stage.

We do know who is the vast cast, including Gabriel Luna (as Joel’s brother Tommy), Nick Offerman (as Bill), Murray Bartlett (as Frank), Anna Torv (as Tess), Nico Parker (as Sarah), Storm Reid, and Graham Greene. The shadowy image that has just been released sees Joel and Ellie crouched down and hiding (possibly in a tunnel or under a building) from clickers – the last and scariest stage of the infected. These blind beings use echolocation, and are stronger and more aggressive than humans and their earlier versions – runners and stalkers.

Naughty Dog and HBO have been keeping close tabs on The Last of Us, and have released little that gives much indication of the look of the series – both costume and production design are still pretty much a mystery. We also haven’t had our first look at any of the creature designs yet.

You can see the newly-released image below;

Pedro Pascal is becoming a dab-hand at wandering vast landscapes, while protecting a smaller and younger being – between this and The Mandalorian, Pascal has reached unprecedented Dad levels.

