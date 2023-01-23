The Last of Us Cordyceps are invading Google, and you can spread them

The Last of Us distinguishes itself from other similar post-apocalyptic zombie movies and TV shows through the unique way that the virus infects its hosts and spreads.

Game creator and co-showrunner of the HBO TV series Neil Druckmann took inspiration from the real-life Cordyceps fungus to conjure up the nightmares stalking the US in The Last of Us. The fungus tunnels its way into the brain (of insects in real life, but humans in the game/show) and then explodes outwards, hoping to infect as many others as possible.

Now the sickos at HBO want us to help the fungus all over Google. If you type The Last of Us into Google search, a red mushroom button will pop up at the bottom of the screen. If you click it, spores and tendrils of the fungus will start to spread over the screen. The more you click, the more they spread. Brown cup-like mushrooms also appear which look like a field of poppies or something much more pleasant. The tendrils pulse and sway menacingly.

In the games, those who have been infected with the mutated Cordyceps fungus go through several stages of infection. They begin as “runners,” then “stalkers,” then the best-known stage is the “clickers.” Clickers are people who have been infected for at least a year. The fungus has spread all over their bodies, blinding them and forcing them to use echolocation to find prey. However, the fungus has granted them enhanced strength, making them fearsome enemies.

There are other stages after clicker, which are “bloaters,” and “shamblers.” And lastly, beware the Rat King. So if you’ve enjoyed the first two episodes of The Last of Us so far, and are looking for something to tide you over – getting clicking on Google.

