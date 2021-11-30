The Howling coming to 4K in 2022

One of the most influential werewolf horror movies of all time – The Howling – is getting a 4K release, thanks to Scream Factory. The boutique label is ensuring that classic horror films endure on physical media, with their beloved Friday the 13th boxset and releasing the first five Halloween films in 4K.

The Howling 4K will be released early next year. The 1981 film follows a news reporter (played by Dee Wallace – the Mum in ET) who has a near-fatal encounter with a serial killer. She takes refuge in a mountain resort that just so happens to be filled with…werewolves. It had dark themes that were ahead of its time and an ending that still haunts to this day.

While not considered as enduring a classic as An American Werewolf in London, which was released in the same year, the 4K restoration will help it be rediscovered and reevaluated.

The Howling was previously released on Blu-ray by Scream Factory in 2013 and the 4K doesn’t come with any new extras. The 4K transfer was approved by director Joe Dante, who would go onto to make the Gremlins movies, along with many other beloved classics.

The special features and extras are as follows:

DISC 1: (UHD):

NEW 4K restoration by Studio Canal, approved by director Joe Dante

DISC 2: (Blu-Ray):

– A Look Back at The Howling – an interview with actress Dee Wallace

– Howling Eternal – an interview with executive producer Steven A. Lane

– Cut to Shreds – an interview with editor Mark Goldblatt

– Horror’s Hallowed Grounds: A look at the film’s original locations

– Making a Monster Movie: Inside THE HOWLING

– Unleashing the Beast: The Making of THE HOWLING

– Interview with stop motion animator David Allen

– Interview with co-writer Terence H. Winkless

– Deleted Scenes with option audio commentary

– Outtakes

– Trailers from Hell – writer Josh Olson on THE HOWLING

– Theatrical Trailer

– Still Gallery

Scream Factory’s next release will be Christmas horror Krampus, coming in early December. The Howling 4K will be released in February 2022. In the meantime, check out our guides to the best horror movies and the best 80s movies.