Celebrate The Godfather’s 50th anniversary with Black Friday boxset

August 24 2022 marked fifty years since The Godfather, which is widely considered to be one of the best movies of all time, hit theatres. It kick-started an epic American crime movie trilogy directed by Francis Ford Coppola spanning the ’70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s.

Inspired by real-life Italian American mafia families, The Godfather trilogy follows the rise and fall of three Dons in the Corleone family, starting with Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando, Robert De Niro), his youngest son Michael Corleone (Al Pacino), and Michael’s nephew and eventual successor, Vincent Mancini (Andy Garcia).

In this boxset, the crime drama movies are remastered and restored in Dolby Vision and 4K Ultra HD. Alongside The Godfather and The Godfather: Part II, this bundle also includes three versions of The Godfather: Part III.

Versions include the original 1990 theatrical cut which is exclusively released “for the first time ever on home media” through this boxset, Coppola’s 1991 cut, and Coppola’s recent re-edit of The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone.

According to the product description, the re-edited version of The Godfather: Part 3 not only delivers Mario Puzo and Coppola’s “original intentions of The Godfather: Part III,” but also provides, according to Coppola, “a more appropriate conclusion to The Godfather and The Godfather: Part II.”

Usually £69.07, as part of Amazon UK’s Black Friday deals, the boxset is available for just £49.99, with the site slashing the price by 28%. Sorry, but this really is an offer you can’t refuse.