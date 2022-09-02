The Crown finds its William(s) and Kate for sixth season

The Crown‘s Royal saga is getting nearer and nearer to the present day with each passing season. Soon, we will get to see Elizabeth Debicki’s take on Princess Diana, Dominic West as Prince Charles, and Imelda Staunton’s version of the Queen in the fifth season of the successful Netflix series.

But looking ahead to season six, actors are needed to portray a teenaged and young adult Prince William, and an actress to play Kate Middleton. William first met Kate at St Andrew’s University in Scotland in 2001. Their relationship was somewhat on-again-off-again until their marriage a decade later in 2011. They now have three children and recently celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary.

The producers behind The Crown, and showrunner Peter Morgan have decided to cast two different actors as William in the sixth season. Each season takes place over the course of a decade, so this makes sense. According to Deadline, Rufus Kampa will portray a 15 year old William, who is reeling from the death of his mother Princess Diana.

Ed McVey will portray the William who goes to university and meets Kate. And Kate Middleton herself will be portrayed by Meg Bellamy. All three actors are newcomers to television, and have mainly theatrical work on their resumes so far. They submitted self-taped videos after a casting call on social media.

The fifth season of The Crown is due to begin this November. Claire Foy portrayed The Queen across two seasons, during the 1950s and 60s. Olivia Colman then picked up the mantle for the 1970s and 1980s, which included Charles’ courtship and marriage to Diana and his affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles. Imelda Staunton will take The Queen through 1992 – her annus horribilis – which included the fire in Windsor Castle and the separations of Anne, Andrew and Charles’ marriages. Of course, she will also portray The Queen during Princess Diana’s death in 1997.

While we wait for The Crown to return, check out our guide to the best drama series.