Did Queen Elizabeth II watch The Crown? We all enjoy a good Netflix series, and that goes double for something that covers the British monarchy. There’s just something fascinating about the entire institution and how it’s survived through-out the decades.

Well, we say fascinating, it’s morbid curiosity more than anything else. And since many of the characters in the drama series are still alive, we’ve often wondered if they’ve ever stuck it on to see how they’re depicted. The Crown does not always present them in the kindest light, though to be fair, neither does history.

Still, there’s one person in particular we wonder about: did Queen Elizabeth II watch The Crown? Surely the most celebrated monarch in our lifetimes enjoyed a night in with a TV series every once in a while, why not her own life story? We’ve had a poke around, and here’s what we found out.

Did Queen Elizabeth II watch The Crown?

Two sources have stated that yes, Queen Elizabeth II watched The Crown. Matt Smith, who portrayed Prince Philip in the first two seasons, told The Today Show that he’d “heard the Queen had watched it”.

“She used to watch it on a projector on Sunday night, apparently,” he adds. Fancy! The second source is similar, as Vanessa Kirby recalled to Harpers Bazaar that a friend attending a party with some royals in attendance overheard the Queen enjoyed the show.

“A friend of mine was at a party and didn’t know anyone, so he sidled up to this group who were talking about The Crown,” Kirby states. “One girl said, Well, my granny watches it and really likes it’. It slowly dawned on him that the girl was Eugenie and her granny was the Queen.”

It should be noted these are both second hand anecdotes, and they could easily be linked by the same tall tale. There’s been no official comment either way, though we’d like to think Queen Elizabeth enjoyed Olivia Colman as much as we do.

