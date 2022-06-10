The Boys season 4 confirmed by Amazon Prime Video

We can’t even begin to imagine how they’re going to top season three, but Amazon has confirmed that The Boys is coming back for another season. “This is the first time in history that exploding genitalia has led to further success,” says showrunner Eric Kripke. It’s hardly a surprise, as viewing figures have climbed considerably since the first season debuted in 2019.

Prime Video confirmed that, over the first three days of the season premiering, the worldwide audience for The Boys has grown by 17% from season two, and has shown an incredible increase of 234% from season one.

“From our first conversation with Eric Kripke and the creative team about Season 3 of The Boys, we knew the show was continuing to get even bolder – an impressive feat considering the wild success of the Emmy-nominated second season,” Vernon Sanders, Head of Global Television at Amazon Studios, said. “The Boys continues to push boundaries in storytelling, while also being relentlessly entertaining and threading the needle on social satire that feels all too real. This stylised world of the series has incredible global reach and the viewership for opening weekend is proof of that.”

“Speaking for the cast and crew, we’re so grateful to Sony, Amazon, and most of all the fans for embracing the show and allowing us to make more,” Eric Kripke added. “We’re thrilled to continue Butcher and the Boys’ fight against Homelander and the Seven, as well as comment on the insane world we’re living in.”

The next batch of episodes of season three are released today, June 10, and we’re looking forward to seeing more of Jensen Ackles‘ Soldier Boy.

For more adult-leaning superhero shenanigans, The Umbrella Academy season three starts on June 22.