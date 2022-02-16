The Boys animated spin-off gets gory first trailer

The Boys is getting a very adult animated spin-off called The Boys Presents: Diabolical, which comes to Prime Video on March 4. It will include Homelander’s origin story and each of the eight episodes will be 12-14 minutes long, and have a different animation styles.

Prime Video’s statement says; “What do you get when you let some of the most maniacal minds in entertainment today write their own animated shorts set in the world of The Boys? You’d get The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an eight-episode animated anthology series that plunges elbow-deep into the unseen crevices of superhero violence audiences have devoured—and emerges with a fistful of insanity.”

“The series features episodes from the brilliant and warped minds of writers including Awkwafina, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, and Andy Samberg. From Homelander’s first mission/mistake and a home for kids who didn’t quite get the A-list superpowers, to Butcher and Hughie in the style of the original comics, The Boys Presents: Diabolical has something for everyone—everyone who enjoys blood-drenched but also shockingly emotional television. It’s cartoons with the safeties off!”

Episodes include Laser Baby’s Day Out, written by Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, with a classic American animation style. An Animated Short Where Pissed-Off Supes Kill Their Parents is written by Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, which uses Roiland’s cartoon aesthetic.

Installment I’m Your Pusher acts as a homage to the original The Boys comics, with creator Garth Ennis writing. Boyd in 3D is written by Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, in a French animation style. BFFs, written by Awkwafina uses a cartoon style derived from “Saturday morning animation imports.” Meanwhile, Aisha Tyler’s Nubian vs. Nubian uses anime.

Andy Samberg writes John and Sun-Hee, inspired by Korean drama and horror and final episode One Plus One Equals Two is written by Simon Racioppa and is a darker take on American superhero animation.

You can watch the trailer here;

The star-studded cast includes; Michael Cera, Don Cheadle, Kieran Culkin, Giancarlo Esposito, Jason Isaacs, Kumail Nanjiani, Simon Pegg, Elisabeth Shue, Christian Slater, Kevin Smith and of course, Antony Starr.

