The Boys actor couldn’t get out of bed because of his costume

There are perks to being a superhero movie or TV actor – personal trainers to help you get into shape, getting to perform cool stunts and more. But it’s generally agreed that one major downside is the costumes. They can be extremely hot, restrictive, claustrophobic, and don’t even get us started on the dangers of capes. In the iconic words of fashionista Edna Mode – if you want to keep your head – NO CAPES!

Batman actors Michael Keaton and Val Kilmer have both discussed their hatred of the Batsuit. Keaton has said; “I was very claustrophobic. The first time I was locked in (to the Batsuit) I thought, ‘This is never going to happen, I’m never gonna do it.’” Kilmer has said; “Whatever boyish excitement I had going in was crushed by the reality of the Batsuit.”

Although it’s a superhero costume, Jim Carrey also had to be trained by NAVY seals, in order to not panic and withstand pain while in his Grinch costume.

Nathan Mitchell, who plays Black Noir in The Boys can empathize with other actors who have struggled with suits and costumes. Speaking to The Movie Dweeb, Mitchell says; “With the Black Noir suit, it’s like there’s a compression that happens around your shoulders and your back, and it just slowly presses down on you. Like, 20 minutes? Okay. An hour? Fine.”

Mitchell continued; “Eight hours, ten hours, twelve hours, and you’re just like, ‘Ugh.’ I remember this one day we were filming, and it doesn’t happen all the time, but the next day, I was just out. I was just in bed for the day. My body was just recovering.”

Mitchell is reportedly returning to the role of Black Noir in season 4 of The Boys, despite meeting an untimely end in season 3. Eric Kripke says it will be a ‘new version’ of the character. So, Mitchell will play a different character – but still, unfortunately, has to don the suit. Let’s hope they make it a little more flexible for him.