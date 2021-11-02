Beatles manager movie halts production, director likely to leave

Deadline are reporting that the biopic of Beatles manager Brian Epstein – titled Midas Man – has shut down mid-shoot and director Jonas Akerlund is unlikely to continue with the project. Filming began in Liverpool last month with Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (The Queen’s Gambit) playing Epstein.

The producers have issued a statement; “The director of Midas Man Jonas Akerlund is taking a break from the film. Until some matters become clearer we are not able to add any further comment to this statement.”

They continue; “In the meantime, we can confirm that filming of Midas Man will continue in London in November before breaking for Christmas. Filming will restart in early January in Los Angeles.”

Sources “close to the production” say that it is unlikely that Akerlund will return to the project and that discussions have started to find a new director. It is not understood to be health related but is instead due to other work commitments. The crew were apparently given one week’s notice before the production shut down, with the aim to restart in the coming months.

Further cast members of Midas Man include Emily Watson and Eddie Marsan (as Epstein’s parents), as well as Bill Milner as Brian’s brother Clive. The film is set to convey Epstein’s huge influence on not just pop music, but the entire cultural revolution that was the 1960s. Cilla Black, George Martin, Gerry Marsden and Princess Margaret are all depicted in the film.

Jonas Akerlund has always been interested in music as much as film. He made Lords of Chaos in 2018 – a horror film about a Norwegian black metal band, starring Rory Culkin, Emory Cohen, Jack Kilmer and Valter Skarsgård. He has also directed music videos for Paul McCartney, Madonna, Beyonce, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift. He was due to have an input into the soundtrack of Midas Man.

Deadline have reached out to Akerlund for comment.