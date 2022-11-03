Terrifier 2 is up for Oscar consideration and honestly, why not?

A bloody clown is looking for entry to the red carpet of the Oscars, and personally, we are all for it. Bloody Disgusting has announced it submitted the horror movie Terrifier 2 for Academy Award consideration because it’s “too hilarious of an opportunity to pass up.”

Written, directed, edited, and produced by Damien Leone, Terrifier 2 is the sequel to the 2016 thriller movie Terrifier. The horror follows the resurrection of the movie villain Art the Clown, who goes about on an all-new killing spree. Despite its low budget and limited mainstream marketing, Terrifier 2 is a surprise box-office success, earning a whopping $7.9 million so far. But what really makes it stand out is the fans’ reaction and support for the film.

Although the Academy Award consideration is a long shot, with Bloody Disgusting even writing, “it will never actually happen,” there is some merit to why it’s been chosen as the horror submission of the year. Like the first ever horror movie to be nominated for Best Picture – The Exorcist – Terrifier 2 has a track record of affecting emotions. However, unlike touching drama movies such as CODA that make you cry, the slasher makes you vomit instead.

According to The Evening Standard, there are records of emergency services being called for watchers of the slasher “who have passed out from the intensity, while other movie-goers have reportedly vomited from the gore.”

Art is meant to affect you, right? So really, it just makes sense why the Academy should seriously consider Terrifier 2, well, in our eyes, anyway. In all seriousness, though, we are curious to see how far Bloody Disgusting and horror fans will be taking this “gag”.

It will be fun to see if, through-out the whole of award season, officials will have to deal with a killer clown schmoozing in order to get the votes. Bloody Disgusting has also given action so that fans may join in on the fun of getting the Academy to watch an indie horror movie that they likely never would have noticed otherwise.

“Tag The Academy on Twitter with the hashtag #OscarsForArt to take part in our fan-driven – and completely and utterly not serious at all – Oscar campaign for Terrifier 2!” the publication writes.

