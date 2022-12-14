Sword Art Online Progressive release date confirmed for next year

The second anime movie in the Sword Art Online Progressive series will be coming to the UK, Australia, and the US at the start of February 2023. The film is called Sword Art Online The Movie – Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night. The first was called Sword Art Online The Movie -Progressive: Aria of a Starless Night and was released in December 2021.

Crunchyroll has announced that the UK and Ireland will be getting the sequel on February 1, Australia and New Zealand on February 2, and the US and Canada on February 3. It came out in Japan in October 2022 and has made around $8 million there.

The movie series is based on the Sword Art Online Progressive light novels. The story depicts Kirito’s journey through the floating Aincrad castle from the beginning, floor-by-floor. The sequel features a returning cast from the first movie. In addition, Kaede Hondo plays Liten, and Yūsuke Kobayashi plays Morte.

The trailer says that Scherzo of Deep Night says that; “This story is about the bond between a boy and a girl.” And it begins with (presumably) Asuna saying to Kirito; “I’m not a novice relying on you for protection anymore!”

The synopsis of Scherzo Deep of Night is; “Two months have passed since the deadly game began, and Kirito and Asuna continue to make progress. They stop for treasure, but then must face Asuna’s least favorite monster.”

And another more detailed one reads; “It’s been just two months since they were trapped in the game of death that is Sword Art Online, and Kirito and Asuna continue their struggle at the vanguard of progress through the game. The fifth floor of Aincrad is a mazelike ruin, and the two dare to take pleasure in raiding it for the treasure it contains. Upon returning to the fourth floor, it’s time to do some questing on behalf of the Elf Lord Yofilis – but here begins Asuna’s discontent, for in doing so they will have to face her least favourite monster ever…”

