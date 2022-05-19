Makoto Shinkai’s new anime movie being released by Crunchyroll in 2023

Makoto Shinkai has a new anime movie coming out, and Crunchyroll will be handling the international release. Suzume no Tojimari will open in Japan on November 11, and territories around the world will start getting a look at it come early 2023.

In a press blast, Crunchyroll states that the rollout will be in concert with other companies. Crunchyroll is handling distribution solo in the US, then Sony and Wild Bunch International will pitch in depending on the country and language. South America, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia/New Zealand, Africa and portions of Europe are being served by Sony and Crunchyroll, and Wild Bunch comes in for French and German-language regions.

Makoto has been rising in profile over the last decade, particularly due to hit animated movies Your Name and Weathering With You. According to a synopsis, Suzume no Tojimari is “a coming-of-age story for the 17-year-old protagonist, Suzume, set in various disaster-stricken locations across Japan, where she must close the doors causing devastation.” This will be his 11th feature.

The extended synopsis states the film starts in the town of Kyushu, before consuming all of Japan. After opening a single, mysterious door, Suzume finds doors opening around the country, causing destruction she must try and fix.

“Never-before-seen scenery, encounters and farewells… A myriad of challenges await her on her journey,” the description continues. “Despite all the obstacles in her way, Suzume’s adventure shines a ray of hope upon our own struggles against the toughest roads of anxiety and constraints that make up everyday life. This story of closing doors that connect our past to the present and future will leave a lasting impression upon all of our hearts.”

Expect Suzume no Tojimari sometime in 2023. In the meantime, have a look at the best family movies for more whimsy.