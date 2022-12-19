The Winchesters star would like Dean Winchester to show up again

When the horror series Supernatural came to an end in 2021, fans thought they’d seen the Winchester brothers for the last time. Well, as we all know, you can’t keep a good TV series down, and it wasn’t long before a prequel TV series was announced titled The Winchesters.

The show focussed on Sam and Dean’s parents, Mary Campbell and John Winchester, during the earliest days of their relationship. Basically, Mary and John are on the hunt for their missing fathers and killing monsters along the way, but little do they know they’re going to fall in love eventually.

As fun as it is to see the earliest days of The Winchester family, it’s a little bittersweet that we’ll never see Sam or Dean again. or will we? You see, Meg Donnelly, who plays Mary, was recently asked by CBR whether the show would ever revisit any seminal moments from Supernatural.

“I hope so,” Campbell replied. “It would even be cool for Mary to meet Dean again. Just for my own sake — that would be so much fun to work with Jensen Ackles again. I’m not sure. We definitely have lines or scenes that are odes to that, which I don’t want to spoil.”

Who knows, maybe Dean will make an appearance? Jensen Ackles, who played Dean, still has an active role in the franchise serving as the narrator and executive producer on The Winchesters.

