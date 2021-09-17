Succession season 3 trailer brings Adrien Brody and Alexander Skarsgård to the HBO series

Logan and Kendall Roy are at war in the full-length trailer for Succession season 3. Loyalties are tested, battle lines are drawn, and Adrien Brody pop ups in HBO’s popular TV series.

When we last saw the Roy family, Kendall (Jeremy Strong) had dropped a bombshell by publicly decrying his father during a press conference. Mounting complaints about the corruption and poor management within WayStar RoyCo meant an executive blood sacrifice had to be made. Kendall was chosen, but he decided to use that opportunity to pin all the blame on Logan (Brian Cox), the CEO. Suddenly the game for who’s going to inherit the multinational corporation just got considerably more intense.

The new trailer focuses on the frenzied aftermath. All the Roy siblings are now torn about who they want to side with. Kendall wants Siobhan (Sarah Snook) on-side, but Connor (Alan Ruck) seems determined to stay in Logan’s good graces. They don’t just have to contend with each other, as Logan rightfully points out, other corporate rivals have sensed blood in the water, and losing the company through acquisition or other means now becomes a distinct possibility.

“As I understand it you want to take down your dad without implicating yourself – and without damaging the company to the extent that you lose control at your shareholders meeting?” Lisa Arthur, a prominent New York lawyer, asks Kendall, making his demands clear. Later, Logan says he’s going “Full fucking beast”. It’s going down.

Jesse Armstrong remains the showrunner of Succession in season three. All of the regular cast are returning, along with some notable guest stars. Adrien Brody features in this trailer, as do Alexander Skarsgård, and Hope Davis.

Succession season 3 premieres October 17. US viewers can find it on the streaming service HBO Max. For some excellent binges right now, here’s the best TV series on Netflix.