Succession is bringing back a lot of characters for season 4

HBO has announced that nine supporting cast-members to the main Roy family will be returning for the fourth season of Succession, including Alexander Skarsgård. His character Lukas Mattson will be pivotal to the fourth season’s arc and it will shock you to hear that the season will involve another power struggle and further divisions in the Roy family.

According to Deadline, joining Skarsgård will be Arian Moayed as Kendall’s frenemy Stewy Hosseini, Juliana Canfield as Kendall’s intrepid assistant Jess Jordan; Annabelle Dexter-Jones as Kendall’s media heiress love interest Naomi Pierce; Hope Davis as (another) media heiress Sandi Furness, and Cherry Jones reprising her Season 2 role as Pierce family matriarch Nan. Skarsgård, Moayed and Davis are currently nominated for an Emmy for their performances in Season 3.

Dagmara Domińczyk, who has been a series regular for the last two seasons – playing Waystar Royco head PR and legal team member Karolina Novotney – will also be back. Justin Kirk, who guest starred as controversial right-wing Congressman Jeryd Mencken will be back for more, as will be another guest star from the same episode, HBO veteran Stephen Root as Ron Petkus, the lecherous organiser of the Future Freedom Summit.

The third season of Succession has gained 25 Emmy nominations – the most of any television show. The official synopsis for Succession season 4 is as follows: “The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Mattson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

Fans will be particularly keen to see how things shake out between firm favourites Shiv, Tom Wambsgans, and Cousin Greg. Did Tom really betray his wife? Did Greg really spill his…eggs? With Logan sitting pretty and smug after the season three finale, it will only be a matter of time before his children are once again conspiring against him.

