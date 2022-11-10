Stranger Things season 5 should give Hopper “peace” says David Harbour

We can only guess what’ll happen in Stranger Things season 5, but David Harbour has some desires. He’d like his character in the horror series, police chief Jim Hopper, to achieve some sense of catharsis and relief, though he acknowledges that mightn’t be the case.

Speaking to Total Film, he states this belief, before pondering what kind of writers the Duffer Brothers really are. “I believe in a fundamental morality in storytelling, and that characters should get what they deserve,” he says. “Which is more complex than just smiles. But I certainly think that Hopper is someone who’s been through a lot. I think he deserves peace, so I’d like to see that achieved.”

He continues: “But the real question you have to ask yourself is: are the Duffers Dickensian? Or are they Kafka-esque? Do they believe in the big turkey dinner at the end of A Christmas Carol? I wonder myself, you know? I’m very curious to see how it unfolds.”

We wonder, too. Stranger Things has known a propensity for optimism, only to fold back into terror. It’s a drama series that isn’t afraid to break everyone’s heart over and over, but maybe there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.

Whatever happens, plenty of us will be watching the Netflix series. Stranger Things season 4 became the most-watched English-language show in the service’s history, outdoing Bridgerton. Without getting into specifics, that’s a lot of hours watched, by a lot of people. Hawkins and its struggle with the Stranger Things monsters is a saga that’s become a defining pillar of pop culture.

We’ll keep you informed on when we might get to see more of the Stranger Things crew. You can see Harbour in Christmas movie Violent Night, in theatres December 2, or have a peak at our list of the best Netflix movies for other streaming suggestions.