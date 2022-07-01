Let’s be honest, while watching the first part of Stranger Things season 4 you asked yourself “Does Steve Harrington die?” Don’t be embarrassed, it’s a totally normal impulse, we all want Steve (Joe Keery) to survive. Not just because he’s got the best hair on TV but because during the last four seasons we’ve seen him go on an incredible journey of self-discovery.

When we first met him he was the most popular kid at Hawkins High and had the world at his feet. Unfortunately for Steve, he kind of peaked in high school, and the last few seasons have seen him humbled. But along the way, he’s become kinder, more heroic, and formed a super sweet bond with Dustin.

So when Steve was dragged into the Upside Down towards the end of Stranger Things season 4 part 1, people began to predict he may not be long for this world. While he survived his encounter with the ‘demobats’ the death flags kept coming for poor Steve and his fate seemed to be sealed. So Stranger Things season 4 part 2 is here, does Steve Harrington die?

Does Steve Harrington Die in Stranger Things season 4 part 2?

Put away the tissues and get a refund on that black veil because Steve Harrington survives the events of Stranger Things season 4, part 2.

Steve, Nancy, and Robin launch a brutal attack on Vecna towards the end of the finale, helping Eleven kill his physical form. Unfortunately though, just because Steve survived season 4 doesn’t mean he’ll survive what’s coming in Stranger Things season 5.

We did say the Stranger Things creators wouldn’t dare kill Steve, and we’re glad to see our prediction came true! We must protect Steve Harrington at all costs.

