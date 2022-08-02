Why Stranger Things casting directors weren’t sure about Sadie Sink

Much has been made about the aging cast of Stranger Things, with delays in filming meaning that most of the young cast were 18-20 years old when filming season four. However, Sadie Sink was only 14 when she auditioned for the second season of the hugely popular YA sci-fi horror fantasy series. Yet, she was almost considered too old for the role of what has become a fan-favourite character – Max.

According to a recent interview with Sink for Fashion magazine, the casting directors were initially hesitant about Sink’s “old” age (she was 14 at the time!), but she wouldn’t take no for an answer. “I just begged and pleaded with them to give me more material so I could show them something fresh,” she explains, describing how “right” the part of Max felt to her.

The producers relented and called her in for a chemistry read with Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) and Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas). The next day, she found out she’d got the part. Sink has since received critical acclaim for season four, and she was at the heart of the already-iconic Running Up That Hill moment.

Regarding going through her teen years in the spotlight, Sink says; “It’s such a weird and specific situation that the Strangers Things cast and I are all in because the world knows who our characters are but we’re still trying to figure out who we are as people. I think being in the industry accelerates you and you mature faster. But for the most part, it’s just so fun because the cast is all going through it together.”

Regarding the cast’s ages, there is rumoured to be a time-jump for season five to deal with the fact that they do not look like middle school kids anymore. Although how this will deal with certain events from the season four finale remains to be seen.

While we wait for more updates on the fifth and final season of Stranger Things