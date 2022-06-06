Disney Strange World trailer reveals space Jurassic Park

Disney has released the first trailer for their next animated feature, which will be released in November 2022. They will be hoping to replicate the monster success of Encanto with the monsters of an alien planet in Strange World.

The synopsis reads; “Walt Disney Animation Studios’ original action-adventure Strange World journeys deep into an uncharted and treacherous land where fantastical creatures await the legendary Clades, a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest—and by far— most crucial mission. Helmed by Don Hall (Big Hero 6, Raya and the Last Dragon) and co-director/writer Qui Nguyen (co-writer Raya and the Last Dragon).”

It sounds and looks as though it’s along similar lines to the Netflix TV series The Deep, with a little of the family dynamic in The Mitchells vs The Machines. The trailer starts with “you’re invited on a journey unlike anything you’ve seen before” with images of what looks like a purple planet, full of strange flora and fauna. The writing on the screen says; “experience an adventure full of impossibilities.”

Of the last few non-Pixar Disney releases, Raya and the Last Dragon made $130 million, and Encanto made $255 million. This is compared to Frozen II, which made $1.5 billion, but significantly that was pre-pandemic and pre-Disney Plus. It will be interesting to see how Lightyear fares – the first Pixar movie to get a theatrical release since Onward came out in March 2020 (around a week before the US and UK went into lockdowns).

You can watch the Strange World trailer below;

