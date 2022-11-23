Jake Gyllenhaal’s mind is blown learning Dennis Quaid played his dad

Jake Gyllenhaal has a long and storied career in Hollywood. He got his start when he was just a kid appearing in comedy movies like City Slickers before eventually getting his breakout role playing the titular lead in the teen movie Donnie Darko. Since then, he’s appeared in some of the best movies ever made and even played this writer’s favourite Spider-Man villain.

It’s perhaps unsurprising, then, considering how long he’s been active, that he’s forgotten a few things about his career. However, forgetting he worked alongside one of the best-known actors of his generation is probably a little embarrassing. Yet that’s exactly what Gyllenhaal did.

Yes, Gyllenhaal forgot that he played Dennis Quaid’s son in the dreadful disaster movie The Day After Tomorrow (Editor: I’d want to forget I had anything to do with that film as well, to be fair). Gyllenhaal admitted as much during a recent interview with Yahoo Entertainment when he was left flabbergasted by the fact he’d worked with Quaid before.

Honestly, there’s no point in trying to explain it to you. It needs to be seen to be believed. You can check the video out below.

If you’re wondering what movie Gyllenhaal was promoting with Quaid, it’s his new animated movie Strange World. In our Strange World review, we wrote that the Disney movie was a fun, thrilling adventure that needs to be seen to be believed.

