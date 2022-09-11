Steven Spielberg biographical drama The Fabelmans gets first trailer

The Fabelmans has its first trailer, and it looks like you might need to get some tissues ready. The Fabelmans is the latest movie by Hollywood legend Steve Spielberg. As a semi-autobiographical drama movie, the upcoming movie is set to explore a fictionalised version of the director’s own childhood experiences, and the development of his love for filmmaking.

The movie will focus on the childhood experiences of Sammy Fabelman (a stand in character for Spielberg himself) as he learns about his family, and himself through filmmaking.

The movie has a cast of huge names, like Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, and fellow director David Lynch. It also has a number of newer names in its cast, including the young Mateo Zoryna Francis-Deford as a seven year old Sammy. It is also scored by composer John Williams, who is a frequent Spielberg collaborator.

The movie is set to release in only a matter of months, after recently making its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival. It currently has a release date of November 11, 2022.

The trailer for the drama movie highlights the conflict between the young Sammy and his parents, in addition to the conflict between his parents. Like so many Steven Spielberg movies, it has a focus on family first.

Movies about the art of filmmaking have often come under fire in recent years as being self-indulgent Oscar-bait. But, if anyone can pull it off, it’s Spielberg: one of the best directors of all time.

If dramas aren’t your thing, check out our guide to the best thriller movies ever made.