Original Ahsoka actor wants to cameo in upcoming Star Wars series

Ahsoka Tano has become a beloved member of the Star Wars canon thanks to her role in the animated series Clone Wars and Rebels, where she was voiced by Ashley Eckstein. A recent interview has revealed that surprisingly, Eckstein hasn’t met her live-action counterpart Rosario Dawson. But Eckstein would love to cameo in the upcoming Disney Plus series Ahsoka.

“I’ve never actually met Rosario. We’ve never met, we’ve never spoken, but it’s a dream of mine,” Eckstein said to ComicBook. “And I’ve spoken about throwing your dreams out into the universe, and it would be an absolute dream to meet her one day.” This definitely feels like something that Disney should arrange.

Eckstein continued; “It would be a dream to do a cameo in the Ahsoka series. It would be an absolute dream. So, hopefully, one day, it will happen. And I know it will. I would love to meet Rosario, we’re all part of Team Tano. We are one Team Tano.” Other voice actors within the Star Wars canon have transferred their roles to live-action, such as The Mandalorian’s Katee Sackhoff.

“I think it’s absolutely incredible. I was honoured to help originate this character back in 2008. She was this snippy little character that, to be honest, a lot of fans did not like. She was met with mixed reviews,” she said in an interview with ScreenRant. “To be here in 2022, celebrating this character – and her legacy continues, as she’s getting her own series – it’s such an exciting time to be an Ahsoka Tano fan. It’s absolutely surreal. I’m just honored to be a small part of a giant team of people that it takes to bring this character to life.”

The Star Wars universe continues to expand on Disney Plus, with Obi-Wan Kenobi just starting, and being met with excitement. There’s also Andor to come in August 2022, and The Mandalorian season three in 2023. While we wait, check out our guide to the best Star Wars characters.